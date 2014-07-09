Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
GDP GROWTH
Poland's economic growth in the second quarter for sure did
not show such acceleration as in the first quarter, Finance
Minister Mateusz Szczurek told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
PENSION FUNDS
About 478,000 people have declared so far that they want to
keep their pension assets in privately-managed pension funds,
known as OFE, and not have their assets transferred to the state
pension vehicle, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
This is 3.4 percent of the current number of clients.
Representatives of the pension funds managers expect that 7
percent of current clients of OFE will stay in the funds.
CENTRAL BANK
The central bank's Monetary Policy Council should keep its
competences of approving the bank's financial statements and
choosing an auditor even after any amendment of central bank
law, rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told Rzeczpospolita.
She added that the current competences of the Council are in
the public interest.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is not engaged in talks
regarding the sale of its Lithanian assets, Rzeczpospolita daily
reported. Earlier, Lithuanian media reported that Kazakh firm
KazMunaiGaz was interested in purchasing PKN's refinery in
Lithania.
ENEA
Utility Enea may issue bonds worth 0.5 billion zlotys by the
end of 2014, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
POLISH INVESTMENTS
Polish Investments for Development (PIR), the state vehicle
for infrastructure investments, is currently engaged in eight
projects worth a total of 6.55 billion zlotys ($2.17 billion) of
which five are in the energy sector, Parkiet daily reported.
