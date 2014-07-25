Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ORANGE POLSKA
The Polish unit of French telecoms firm Orange
reported net profits in the second quarter of this year at 94
million zlotys ($30.59 million), slightly below analysts'
forecasts.
LNG TERMINAL
The consortium building a terminal on Poland's Baltic coast
to import liquefied natural gas has requested more money to
complete the project, the Parkiet newspaper reported. The
consortium includes Italy's Saipem and Polish
construction firm PBG.
BANK PROFITS
Half of Poland's listed banks made second quarter profits
that were at least 12 percent higher than in the same period
last year, the Parkiet newspaper said, citing its own poll of
analysts. It said the polls predicted that ING Bank Slaski
, the Polish unit of ING, would be the
strongest performer in the second quarter.
