MBANK

Poland's fourth largest lender reported an almost 20-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, because of higher net interest income, it said on Wednesday.

WITTCHEN

Leather goods maker Wittchen plans to enter the over-the-counter bourse market NewConnect and sell shares worth 20-30 million zlotys ($6.5-9.7 million). It plans to move on to the main market Warsaw Stock Exchange later, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

GDP

Some of Polish banks have started to cut their economic growth forecasts for Poland, according to Rzeczpospolita daily. ING has lowered its 2014 forecast to 3.2 from 3.5 percent, mBank also plans similar move.

PENSION FUNDS

Almost 1.1 million of Poles has decided to leave their pension savings in pension funds, according to Rzeczpospolita, while Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, that especially more wealthy Poles decide not to allow to transfer their money to state's social security office.

HYGIENIKA

Polish personal care products maker has bought a 24-shops strong drugstore chain in Luxembourg in a transaction worth 20 million euros ($26.82 million), according to Rzeczpospolita.

IMMIGRANTS

Poles that work abroad earned 13.4 billion zlotys last year, a 100 percent more than a year before, Rzeczpospolita reported.

EXPORT

Polish exports to Russia fell by 7 percent in the first half of the year to $5 billion, according to Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski quoted by Rzeczpospolita daily.

POWER EXCHANGE

Polish Commodity Energy Exchange foresees that the amount of the energy traded on its market will increase this year to 200 TWh from 176 TWh last year, according to the bourse's Chief Executive Officer Ireneusz Lazor, quoted by Parkiet daily.

