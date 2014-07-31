Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BZ WBK

Poland's No.3 lender is expected to report an 18-percent rise in second-quarter net profit, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages has showed, largely reflecting a higher net interest income margin.

KGHM

Canadian firm's MiedziCopper permission for searching for copper near Bytom Odrzanski, small town in Western Poland, has been cancelled. Polish copper producer KGHM may try to gain it, Parkiet financial daily said.

P4

P4, Polish mobile telecommunication company that operates under Play brand, will spend the income from the latest 415-million euro ($556 million) debt issue on cash payments for shareholders, Parkiet reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7467 Euros)