Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FOOD BAN

Poland is the region's most vulnerable country to the Russian food ban, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted a Nomura report. Nomura has cut Poland's economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent in 2014 from 3.3 percent previously.

ZLOTY WEAKNESS

Polish zloty weakened overnight to the euro on worries over the Ukraine crisis consequences. At 5.40 GMT euro stood at 4.2215 zlotys. This was the weakest zloty level at least in 4 and half months, according to the Reuters system.

DIVIDENDS

Poland expects its overall dividend income from state-controlled companies to fall to around 4 billion zlotys ($1.3 billion) next year, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

BANK BPH

The GE Capital's Polish arm has decided not to sell its mutual fund. Altus, the mutual fund which was interested in buying its rival from BPH, will look for other funds to buy with 175 million zlotys ($55.4 million) earmarked for acquisitions, Parkiet daily reported.

