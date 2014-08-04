Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
C.BANK ON CREDIT
Poland's central bank will publish its quarterly report on
credit conditions at 0800 GMT.
NETIA
Telecommunication company Netia plans to present its new
strategy in the second half of September, Netia's Chief
Executive Adam Sawicki told Parkiet daily.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX