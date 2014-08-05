Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PEKAO

Italy's UniCredit Polish unit booked a 6-percent fall in net profit in the second quarter to 685 million zlotys ($220.5 million), in line with forecasts, due to a one-off boost from the sale of a large chunk of its bond portfolio a year earlier.

PENSION FUNDS

Parkiet daily quoted unofficial data saying that around 2.3 million Poles might have decided to keep their pensions in private funds which would give funds 2.5 billion zlotys in premiums per year, much more that previously estimated.

NETIA

Retail investors were not interested in selling their shares in Poland's No.2 telecoms operator in the public bid that ends on Tuesday, according to Parkiet that quoted brokerage that helped with the operation. The market price is higher than in the bid.

ARCTIC PAPER

Paper maker mulls resignation from its planned share issue worth 50 million zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily reported. The daily quoted company's Chief Financial Officer as saying that the firm was discouraged by the costs of the issue and the fact that it might be difficult to find investors at a good price.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest media group wants to charge clients for viewing popular volleyball championships. The price proposed to cable TV networks was set at 92 zlotys, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1077 Polish Zlotys)