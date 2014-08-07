Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ALIOR

Polish mid-sized lender said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit slipped 1.2 percent, broadly in line with expectations, as economic recovery did not fully offset the impact of record-low interest rates.

PGNiG

PGNiG Termika, the heating arm of Poland's largest gas distributor, plans to build a new 420-450 megawatt gas-powered unit in Warsaw to replace its existing coal cauldrons, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

PGE

PGE EJ1, the unit owned by Poland's top utility PGE meant to build the country's first nuclear power station, is in talks with "practically all known, leading providers" in its attemp at finding a technological partner, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the unit's chief.

PENSION FUNDS

Polish private pension funds, known as OFEs, held 8 billion zlotys ($2.55 billion) in corporate debt as of July, their highest level in history, daily Parkiet reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.1351 Polish zloty)