ALIOR
Polish mid-sized lender said on Thursday its second-quarter
net profit slipped 1.2 percent, broadly in line with
expectations, as economic recovery did not fully offset the
impact of record-low interest rates.
PGNiG
PGNiG Termika, the heating arm of Poland's largest gas
distributor, plans to build a new 420-450 megawatt gas-powered
unit in Warsaw to replace its existing coal cauldrons, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
PGE
PGE EJ1, the unit owned by Poland's top utility PGE meant to
build the country's first nuclear power station, is in talks
with "practically all known, leading providers" in its attemp at
finding a technological partner, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the
unit's chief.
PENSION FUNDS
Polish private pension funds, known as OFEs, held 8 billion
zlotys ($2.55 billion) in corporate debt as of July, their
highest level in history, daily Parkiet reported.
