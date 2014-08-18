Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

Europe's second-biggest copper producer expects to exceed its output targets for this year and beat analysts' forecast for its annual earnings thanks to higher global demand for the metal, the Polish group said on Thursday.

DEFLATION

A fall in the consumer prices index, which Poland experienced in July for the first time in at least three decades, is seasonal and temporary, Andrzej Kazmierczak, one of Polish rate-setters told TV Trwam channel in an interview.

PENSIONS

Poland's state-run pension system ZUS is to present its final data on how many Poles decided to stay in privately-held pension funds, called OFEs. The funds are a key player, especially for the Warsaw bourse GPW.

Adam Uszpolewicz, who heads the Polish unit of the British insurer Aviva, expects the number of OFEs to dwindle by half to 7-8 in the aftermath of the ongoing pension reform. Aviva's OFE controls around 23 percent of all OFE assets.

ENERGY

Polish energy market may experience blackouts as soon as in 2016 due to the phasing out of outdated capacity, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Polish energy grid operator PSE as saying.

ADS MARKET

Polish advertising market may grow by around 2.0 percent this year, or higher than the earlier presumed 0.9-1.2 percent, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted data from media house Starlink.

ALIOR BANK

The mid-sized lender received Polish financial regulator KNF's green light to take over one of the country's troubled credit unions, SKOK im. sw. Jana z Ket for an undisclosed price. The SKOK has 18 branches, 18,000 clients and sports assets of 58.2 million zlotys.

