Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
KGHM
Europe's second-biggest copper producer expects to exceed
its output targets for this year and beat analysts' forecast for
its annual earnings thanks to higher global demand for the
metal, the Polish group said on Thursday.
DEFLATION
A fall in the consumer prices index, which Poland
experienced in July for the first time in at least three
decades, is seasonal and temporary, Andrzej Kazmierczak, one of
Polish rate-setters told TV Trwam channel in an interview.
PENSIONS
Poland's state-run pension system ZUS is to present its
final data on how many Poles decided to stay in privately-held
pension funds, called OFEs. The funds are a key player,
especially for the Warsaw bourse GPW.
Adam Uszpolewicz, who heads the Polish unit of the British
insurer Aviva, expects the number of OFEs to dwindle by
half to 7-8 in the aftermath of the ongoing pension reform.
Aviva's OFE controls around 23 percent of all OFE assets.
ENERGY
Polish energy market may experience blackouts as soon as in
2016 due to the phasing out of outdated capacity, daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna quoted Polish energy grid operator PSE as saying.
ADS MARKET
Polish advertising market may grow by around 2.0 percent
this year, or higher than the earlier presumed 0.9-1.2 percent,
daily Rzeczpospolita quoted data from media house Starlink.
ALIOR BANK
The mid-sized lender received Polish financial regulator
KNF's green light to take over one of the country's troubled
credit unions, SKOK im. sw. Jana z Ket for an undisclosed price.
The SKOK has 18 branches, 18,000 clients and sports assets of
58.2 million zlotys.
