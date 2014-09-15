Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INFLATION

Poland's statistics office is due to publish inflation data (CPI) for August at 1200 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to have fallen by 0.3 percent last month.

FINANCE MINISTER

Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported without citing its sources that economist Ryszard Petru could replace Mateusz Szczurek as finance minister in the new government. Ryszard Petru declined to comment on the report.

Another daily, Rzeczpospolita, quoted former EU budget commissioner and a prominent Civic Platform politician Janusz Lewandowski as saying that Szczurek has gained credibility and there is no need to replace him.

FOREIGN MINISTER

Former finance minister Jacek Rostowski has undeniable competencies to become the new foreign minister, a board member of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party Jacek Protasiewicz told Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

NEW GOVERNMENT

President Bronislaw Komorowski is to designate Ewa Kopacz as the prime minister on Monday. She will have two weeks to secure a confidence vote in parliament for her new cabinet.

NATURAL GAS

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Saturday that recent disruptions in gas supplies from Russia were an attempt by state-controlled Gazprom to test Polish resolve.

Poland's gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said the country received about 20 million cubic metres of natural gas on Saturday from the eastern direction, the same amount as on Friday, but less than requested by the state-controlled importer PGNiG.

COAL MINER KHW

State-controlled coal miner Katowicki Holding Weglowy (KHW), which lost over 100 million zlotys in the first half of 2014, plans to issue bonds worth 500 million euro to finance its daily operations, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

AMEC

British firm Amec will lead engineering works aimed at building Poland's first nuclear plant. The contract signed with PGE group is worth 1.3 billion zlotys ($401 million) before taxes, Puls Biznesu daily said.

WIKANA

Real estate developer Wikana wants to invest through its subsidiary in bio gas and photovoltaic installations worth 226 million zloty ($70 million), Parkiet daily said.

UKRAINE

Poland's interior ministry plans to send police equipment to Ukraine, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

LUBAWA

Polish firm Lubawa expects to sell a lot of bulletproof vests and helmets to Ukraine where it submitted offers to the defence ministry, the company head was quoted as saying by Parkiet.

TORPOL

Construction company Torpol has secured a contract in Oslo worth 80 million zlotys (24.65 million US dollar) net to upgrade two streets and a tram line, the company said over the weekend.

The contract is to be realised by June 2017.

RONSON DEVELOPMENT

Real estate developer Ronson wants to spend 40 million zlotys to buy land plots in Warsaw in 2015, its Chief Executive Officer told Parkiet. Demand for flats is still rising, it also said.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.2449 Polish zloty)