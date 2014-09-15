Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
INFLATION
Poland's statistics office is due to publish inflation data
(CPI) for August at 1200 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters
expect consumer prices to have fallen by 0.3 percent last month.
FINANCE MINISTER
Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported without citing its sources
that economist Ryszard Petru could replace Mateusz Szczurek as
finance minister in the new government. Ryszard Petru declined
to comment on the report.
Another daily, Rzeczpospolita, quoted former EU budget
commissioner and a prominent Civic Platform politician Janusz
Lewandowski as saying that Szczurek has gained credibility and
there is no need to replace him.
FOREIGN MINISTER
Former finance minister Jacek Rostowski has undeniable
competencies to become the new foreign minister, a board member
of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party Jacek Protasiewicz told
Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
NEW GOVERNMENT
President Bronislaw Komorowski is to designate Ewa Kopacz as
the prime minister on Monday. She will have two weeks to secure
a confidence vote in parliament for her new cabinet.
NATURAL GAS
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on
Saturday that recent disruptions in gas supplies from Russia
were an attempt by state-controlled Gazprom to test
Polish resolve.
Poland's gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said the country
received about 20 million cubic metres of natural gas on
Saturday from the eastern direction, the same amount as on
Friday, but less than requested by the state-controlled importer
PGNiG.
COAL MINER KHW
State-controlled coal miner Katowicki Holding Weglowy (KHW),
which lost over 100 million zlotys in the first half of 2014,
plans to issue bonds worth 500 million euro to finance its daily
operations, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
AMEC
British firm Amec will lead engineering works aimed at
building Poland's first nuclear plant. The contract signed with
PGE group is worth 1.3 billion zlotys ($401 million) before
taxes, Puls Biznesu daily said.
WIKANA
Real estate developer Wikana wants to invest through its
subsidiary in bio gas and photovoltaic installations worth 226
million zloty ($70 million), Parkiet daily said.
UKRAINE
Poland's interior ministry plans to send police equipment to
Ukraine, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
LUBAWA
Polish firm Lubawa expects to sell a lot of bulletproof
vests and helmets to Ukraine where it submitted offers to the
defence ministry, the company head was quoted as saying by
Parkiet.
TORPOL
Construction company Torpol has secured a contract in Oslo
worth 80 million zlotys (24.65 million US dollar) net to upgrade
two streets and a tram line, the company said over the weekend.
The contract is to be realised by June 2017.
RONSON DEVELOPMENT
Real estate developer Ronson wants to spend 40 million
zlotys to buy land plots in Warsaw in 2015, its Chief Executive
Officer told Parkiet. Demand for flats is still rising, it also
said.
(1 US dollar = 3.2449 Polish zloty)