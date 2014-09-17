Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland will release industrial output and PPI data for August on Wednesday at 12.00 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect that the industrial output rose by 0.7 percent year-on-year, while producer prices fell by 1.6 percent.

AZOTY

Fertilisers maker Azoty mulls starting urea production in Malaysia along with local partners Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad and Sipitang Oils & Gas Development Corporation.

INTER GROCLIN AUTO

The car parts maker upheld its plans to reach 30-32 million zlotys of EBITDA and 450-500 million zlotys sales in 2014, its chief was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily. Groclin wants to increase sales to 1 billion zlotys in five years.

BANK BGZ

BNP Paribas aims to deliver double-digit profitability in Poland by 2017 after the acquisition of Bank BGZ BGZ.WA, on Tuesday said Jean-Paul Sabet, deputy head of international retail banking at France's biggest listed bank said on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Poland's designate Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz will present her new government on Friday and give her official opening speech on Oct 1, she said on Tuesday.

SYNTHOS

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday assigned a Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to the Polish chemicals group Synthos. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

