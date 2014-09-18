Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
POLITICS
Poland's designate prime minister Ewa Kopacz will on
Thursday meet the country's president Bronislaw Komorowski to
present him with her choice of the new ministers.
According to Gazeta Wyborcza daily, former finance minister
Jacek Rostowski - deemed a possible choice for the head of the
foreign ministry - will not take on the role.
President Komorowski signalled in his interview for the Tok
FM radio on Thursday that Rostowski was not the best choice,
given Poland's challenging geopolitical surrounding.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's central bank will present minutes from the
September meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council
(MPC) at 1200 GMT.
3LEGS RESOURCES
The British exploration company backed out of its three
shale-gas concessions in northern Poland, as tests did not yield
satisfactory results, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
GPW
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Chief Executive said on Wednesday
he wanted to present its final position on a proposed tie-up
with Vienna bourse operator CEESEG before the end of this month.
