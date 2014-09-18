Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

POLITICS

Poland's designate prime minister Ewa Kopacz will on Thursday meet the country's president Bronislaw Komorowski to present him with her choice of the new ministers.

According to Gazeta Wyborcza daily, former finance minister Jacek Rostowski - deemed a possible choice for the head of the foreign ministry - will not take on the role.

President Komorowski signalled in his interview for the Tok FM radio on Thursday that Rostowski was not the best choice, given Poland's challenging geopolitical surrounding.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's central bank will present minutes from the September meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1200 GMT.

3LEGS RESOURCES

The British exploration company backed out of its three shale-gas concessions in northern Poland, as tests did not yield satisfactory results, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

GPW

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Chief Executive said on Wednesday he wanted to present its final position on a proposed tie-up with Vienna bourse operator CEESEG before the end of this month.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX