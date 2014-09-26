Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT

Poland's finance ministry is to publish its new debt strategy for 2015-2018.

PKO

Poland's largest bank wants to follow its Polish corporate clients abroad to offer them financial advice and lending, planning to open an outlet in Germany soon, PKO Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello told Puls Biznesu daily.

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY

The Canadian medical equipment maker wants to list on Warsaw's alternative stock market NewConnect, daily Parkiet reported.

PRAIRIE MINING

The Australian miner wants to gain financing from a listing at a chosen European bourse, planning to also list in Warsaw at the same time, the company's Polish official told daily Parkiet.

