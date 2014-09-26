Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday.
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT
Poland's finance ministry is to publish its new debt
strategy for 2015-2018.
PKO
Poland's largest bank wants to follow its Polish corporate
clients abroad to offer them financial advice and lending,
planning to open an outlet in Germany soon, PKO Chief Executive
Zbigniew Jagiello told Puls Biznesu daily.
VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY
The Canadian medical equipment maker wants to list on
Warsaw's alternative stock market NewConnect, daily Parkiet
reported.
PRAIRIE MINING
The Australian miner wants to gain financing from a listing
at a chosen European bourse, planning to also list in Warsaw
at the same time, the company's Polish official told
daily Parkiet.
