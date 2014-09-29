Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

At 0800 GMT, the Polish statistics office will present readings of Poland's gross domestic product between 2002 and 2013 which have been revised according to new EU rules.

DREAMLINER

A Boeing Dreamliner operated by Polish state airline LOT resumed its flight to Warsaw after an emergency landing in Scotland on Friday, the airline said.

ALIOR BANK

Poland's Alior Bank, which has just announced plans to buy smaller local rival Meritum Bank, has raised 322 million zlotys ($98 mln) via a bond issue, the bank said on Friday.

SHALE GAS

Polish shale gas exploration faces an uphill struggle after five foreign companies backed out of their plans to drill in Poland, while the number of concessions fell by almost half in the last two years, daily Parkiet reported.

RAYTHEON

The U.S. weapons maker has signed a letter of intent with Polish military software producer WB Electronics to cooperate in bidding for a contract to build Poland's planned anti-missile system, Polish state radio said on its website.

UMC

Universal Media Corp (UMC) Slovakia will take over Polish production of LCD TVs from Japan's Sharp under a wider, European deal, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

CCC

The Polish shoe maker expects sales to fall 10-20 percent this month year-on-year due to warmer weather, its deputy chief Piotr Nowjalis told daily Parkiet.

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's largest phone operator, the local unit of Orange, expects its spending to grow year-on-year in 2015 due to investments in fibre-optic connections, its chief executive Bruno Duthoit told daily Rzeczpospolita.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland's largest chemicals maker is not experiencing any shortage of gas and business is running as usual, its chief executive Pawel Jarczewski told daily Polska The Times.

DEFENCE

Polish defence minister Tomasz Siemoniak told daily Rzeczpospolita he wanted to cooperate with Ukraine, adding that it would be hard to avoid the political factor in military tenders.

RYANAIR

Europe's biggest low-cost airline expects the number of its passengers flying from Poland to double to 14 million by 2020, its chief executive Michael O'Leary told daily Rzeczpospolita.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX