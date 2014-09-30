Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INFLATION EXPECTATIONS
The central bank will publish data on households' inflation
expectations for September at 1200 GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry is expected to publish the
treasury debt supply plan for October and the fourth quarter at
about 1300 GMT.
JSW
Coal miner JSW may have to stop paying its miners 14 times
per year because of financial difficulties caused by low coal
prices, the company's chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told
Wyborcza daily.
INTEGER.PL
InPost, the postal services subsidiary of Integer.pl, plans
to hold talks on cooperating with its rival, the state-owned
Poczta Polska, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. One of the
potential topics of talks is joint usage of post offices.
CORMAY
Cormay's founder Tomasz Tuora, dismissed as chief executive
in August, is appealing against the decision, arguing that
investment funds have staged an illegal takeover, daily Puls
Biznesu reported. The case will be decided by court.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX