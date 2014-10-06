Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PM KOPACZ ON EURO

Poland needs to be certain that the euro zone is safe and the Polish economy is strong enough, so that Polish citizens are not hurt by entering the euro zone, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz told Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview.

IMF ON POLAND

Poland's economic resilience confirms the country has strong economic fundamentals, but it needs to continue long-term structural reforms to lower unemployment and bring more people to the labour market, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Rzeczpospolita daily.

GRUPA AZOTY

Chemical group Grupa Azoty is interested in buying the fertiliser business of Czech firm Agrofert, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.

KGHM

Copper miner KGHM may expand its activities in Chile and is considering expanding its mine in Sierra Gorda, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

The copper miner has also been granted a concession to explore a deposit containing copper and silver near the Polish city of Puck, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

METLIFE

The Polish unit of Metlife plans to grow by an average annual rate of 18 percent, the chief executive of the unit, Lukasz Kalinowski, told Puls Biznesu daily.

