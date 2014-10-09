Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

Poland cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points on Wednesday and signalled there could be more cuts in quick succession as the euro zone's malaise and the Ukraine crisis constrain economic growth.

LOTOS AND AZOTY

The 12-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) project by Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos and the country's largest chemicals maker to build a petrochemical plant at the Baltic coast may be delayed due to additional analyses, daily Parkiet reported.

ENEA

The Polish utility will invest 101 million zlotys in its heating plant in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

HELIX BIOPHARMA

The Canada-based pharmaceutical company, already listed in Toronto and Frankfurt, may enter the Warsaw bourse in the course of the next 12 months, its CEO Robert Verhagen was quoted as saying by daily Rzeczpospolita.

GETIN HOLDING

The financial group, controlled by Polish mogul Leszek Czarnecki, plans further takeovers in the region in countries like Ukraine, or Turkey, the group's CEO Piotr Sobolewski told daily Parkiet.

