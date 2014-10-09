Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
Poland cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis
points on Wednesday and signalled there could be more cuts in
quick succession as the euro zone's malaise and the Ukraine
crisis constrain economic growth.
See highlights at
LOTOS AND AZOTY
The 12-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) project by Poland's No.2
refiner Lotos and the country's largest chemicals maker to build
a petrochemical plant at the Baltic coast may be delayed due to
additional analyses, daily Parkiet reported.
ENEA
The Polish utility will invest 101 million zlotys in its
heating plant in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
HELIX BIOPHARMA
The Canada-based pharmaceutical company, already listed in
Toronto and Frankfurt, may enter the Warsaw bourse in
the course of the next 12 months, its CEO Robert Verhagen was
quoted as saying by daily Rzeczpospolita.
GETIN HOLDING
The financial group, controlled by Polish mogul Leszek
Czarnecki, plans further takeovers in the region in countries
like Ukraine, or Turkey, the group's CEO Piotr Sobolewski told
daily Parkiet.
