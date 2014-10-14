Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

Asked whether he was comfortable with the further half percentage point in Polish rate cuts markets have moved towards pricing in by the end of this year, Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said: "Yes".

DATA

The Polish central bank will publish the current account data for August and M3 money supply for September at 1200 GMT.

ASSECO POLAND

IT company Asseco Poland will be involved in building a new system of joint sales and client service for clients of Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel, firms both controlled by media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

GTC

Warsaw-listed developer GTC has not given up on a share issue, but may carry it out over a slightly longer period of time, GTC's Chief Executive Thomas Kurzmann told Parkiet daily.

IKEA

IKEA Retail plans to increase its annual revenue in Poland to 16 billion zlotys ($4.86 billion) over the next 20 years, head of IKEA retail told Puls Biznesu daily. IKEA Retail will also open new outlets in Poland.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The European automotive sector will not improve significantly next year as the economy's recovery is tepid, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles head Sergio Marchionne was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

OT LOGISTICS

Transport group OT logistics plans a bond issue worth 100 million zlotys to refinance its debt and develop its operations, Parkiet reported.

(1 US dollar = 3.2926 Polish zloty) (Editing by Louise Heavens)