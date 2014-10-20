Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Polish central banker Andrzej Rzonca said on Monday he opposed further cuts in interest rates as they create the risk the economy may become unbalanced and may be pushed into stagnation.

EURO ADOPTION

Poland should take a decision on its way towards euro adoption after next year's parliamentary elections, President Bronislaw Komorowski was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

DEFICIT

Poland's 2014 central budget deficit is likely to be lower by 18-20 billion zlotys compared to the planned ceiling of 47.5 billion zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, citing a source in the finance ministry.

PKN ORLEN

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is looking for an adviser that would help it sell its rail cargo arm, Orlen Koltrans, Puls Biznesu daily reported citing two market sources.

TVN

It is realistic that the transaction of selling a 51-percent stake in broadcaster TVN could be clinched at the end of the first quarter of 2015, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its source.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX