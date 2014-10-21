Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GENERAL MOTORS

General Motors unit Opel is to start assembling a new car model in its plant in the Polish city of Gliwice, which will boost its production by 30-40 percent, the head of General Motors Manufacturing Poland was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

ALIOR

Poland's mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 97.9 percent stake in its smaller rival Meritum Bank from Innova Financial Holdings, WCP Cooperatief and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a total of 353 million zlotys ($107 mln).

PGNIG

Poland's former prime minister Jan Krzysztof Bielecki may become the new chief executive of gas monopoly PGNiG, Parkiet daily reported citing reports of other local media.

NETIA

Telecoms firm Netia is looking for 300-400 million zlotys ($91-121 million) in financing as it wants to optimise the cost of its current debt financing, Puls Biznesu daily reported citing banking sources.

