Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's largest telecoms operator and French Orange unit reported a steeper than expected 41-percent fall in third-quarter net profit as revenue fell and margins shrank due to increasing competition.

DATA

Poland's statistics office will publish retail sales and unemployment data for September at 0800 GMT.

DEBT ISSUE

Poland's finance ministry is to offer bonds maturing July 2016 and July 2019 worth between 4.0 and 6.0 billion zlotys at a tender on Thursday.

PKN ORLEN

Higher refining margins due to lower oil prices helped Poland's largest refiner beat market forecasts with its third-quarter net profit and stave off the threatened closure of its Lithuanian unit.

PGNiG

When Poland last month accused Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom of denying it the supplies it wanted, something did not quite add up: Poland did not need all the gas it was asking for and would have had nowhere to put it.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland's largest chemicals maker has secured a loan from state lender BGK of up to 256 million zlotys ($77 million) to finance a heating plant project, BGK said on Wednesday.

KGHM

Europe's second largest copper producer sees copper prices hovering around $6,800 a tonne next year, its chief executive Herbert Wirth was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.

(Reporting By Wiktor Szary)