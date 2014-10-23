Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's largest telecoms operator and French Orange
unit reported a steeper than expected 41-percent fall
in third-quarter net profit as revenue fell and margins shrank
due to increasing competition.
DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish retail sales and
unemployment data for September at 0800 GMT.
DEBT ISSUE
Poland's finance ministry is to offer bonds maturing July
2016 and July 2019 worth between 4.0 and 6.0 billion zlotys at a
tender on Thursday.
PKN ORLEN
Higher refining margins due to lower oil prices helped
Poland's largest refiner beat market forecasts with its
third-quarter net profit and stave off the threatened closure of
its Lithuanian unit.
PGNiG
When Poland last month accused Russian natural gas exporter
Gazprom of denying it the supplies it wanted,
something did not quite add up: Poland did not need all the gas
it was asking for and would have had nowhere to put it.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's largest chemicals maker has secured a loan from
state lender BGK of up to 256 million zlotys ($77 million) to
finance a heating plant project, BGK said on Wednesday.
KGHM
Europe's second largest copper producer sees copper prices
hovering around $6,800 a tonne next year, its chief executive
Herbert Wirth was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.
