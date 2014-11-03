Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PMI
Markit and HSBC will publish Polish manufacturing PMI index
at 0800 GMT.
TVN, T-MOBILE POLSKA
Polish broadcaster TVN and a local unit of German
telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile
Polska, said they have entered a strategic partnership and will
offer a subscription video-on-demand service.
TVN
Liberty Global International, the owner of UPC Polska, may
be interested in taking over the Polish broadcaster TVN
, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources.
MBANK
The Polish unit of Commerzbank, mBank, will try to
achieve a 2014 revenue of 4 billion zlotys ($1.18 bln), the
bank's Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told Rzeczpospolita
daily.
He also said that financial problems of credit unions known
by the Polish acronym SKOK could become the largest financial
scandal in Polish history.
BANKS
Polish bank should focus more on extending credit to firms
than to individuals, a central bank official was quoted as
saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
ABRIS, FM BANK PBP
Private equity fund Abris expects to sign a conditional deal
for the sale of its FM Bank PBP IPO-PBPB.WA by the end of
November and wants to achieve a price significantly exceeding
the bank's book value, one of Abris' partners, Pawel Gierynski,
told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
GAS
Ukrainian gas firm Naftohaz is considering importing natural
gas from the Polish LNG terminal in the city of Swinoujscie, a
deputy chief executive of Naftohaz told Rzeczpospolita daily.
ENERGY FIRMS
Polish utilities PGE, Tauron, Energa
and Enea may take out debt worth 20 billion
zlotys ($5.9 bln) over the next two years, Rzeczpospolita daily
reported citing estimates of rating agency Fitch.
