Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGNiG

Poland's top gas distributor has agreed with its main supplier, Russia's Gazprom, a discount in gas prices for the lower supplies the Polish state-controlled company was receiving in September, a PGNiG official said on Monday.

PKP CARGO

Unions in Poland's biggest rail transport firm have initiated a labor dispute with the company's management. Unions demand a 1000 zloty ($297) bonus for every worker, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

RATES

Poland's hawkish central banker Jan Winiecki has said he saw no need to cut rates further, as there is no guarantee that this move would support the economy.

EXPORTS

Polish exports may rise by 6 percent to 157.7 billion euros($197 billion) in 2014 and by another 11.5 percent to 175.9 billion euros next year, Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE) foresees, according to Rzeczpospolita.

EUROCASH

The situation on the food distribution market is difficult, as it is not easy to increase sales in a deflation environment, while costs, especially salaries, are on the rise, food distributor Eurocash's management board member was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

UNICREDIT AND SANTANDER

UniCredit and Santander may reach an agreement over the merger of their asset management arms by the end of 2014, UniCredit's spokesman was quoted as saying by Parkiet financial daily.

(1 US dollar = 3.3689 Polish zloty) (1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro)