ENEA
Poland's No.3 utility surprised with a 2.2-percent net
profit rise in the third quarter thanks to higher sales, after
it revised down its earnings figure from a year ago.
DATA
Poland's central bank is to publish its inflation projection
until 2016 at 0800 GMT.
The statistics office is to present its official foreign
trade data for the January-September period at 1300 GMT.
PGE
Free allowances for trading carbon emissions under the EU's
new climate targets may raise profitability at the Opole plant -
Poland's largest energy project under construction by the
country's top utility PGE, its CEO was quoted by daily Parkiet.
MORTGAGE LOANS
Poland's economy minister and deputy prime minister Janusz
Piechocinski told daily Fakt he would ask Polish banks to help
their clients with payments of mortgage loans denominated in
Swiss francs after the recent fall in zloty raised the payments'
cost.
ASSECO POLAND, SYGNITY
Poland's two largest software makers will fight it out for a
multimillion contract to build a new IT system for local state
lender BGK, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
