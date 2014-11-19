Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TVN

Polish broadcaster said it plans to increase the group's adjusted EBITDA to 590 million zlotys ($175.29 million) in 2015 and to 630 million in 2016, respectively from 520 million seen this year.

KGHM

Poland's constitutional tribunal has confirmed that the mining tax paid by the copper miner, introduced by the government in 2012, is in line with the constitution, Parkiet daily reported.

KETY

The aluminium smelter plans to spend 150 million zlotys on new flexible packaging factory, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

MINING

Deputy treasury minister Wojciech Kowalczyk, formerly deputy finance minister responsible for debt issuance, will be in charge of the government's mining policy, according to Puls Biznesu.

EMPLOYMENT DATA

Polish statistics office will present October employment and corporate sector wages data at 13.00 GMT. Analyst expect year-on-year growth of 0.8 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.

