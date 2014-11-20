Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Poland's statistics office will release data on industrial
output and producer prices (PPI) at 1300 GMT.
SWITCH TENDER
The finance ministry will conduct a bond switch tender with
results expected to be published around 1100 GMT.
BANK MILLENNIUM
Portugal's Millennium BCP is considering selling
some of the shares in its Polish subsidiary Bank Millennium on
the Warsaw stock exchange, Puls Biznesu daily reported without
naming its sources.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
The head of Poland's state election bureau Kazimierz
Czaplicki has stepped down after a failure of an IT system used
to calculate votes has so far prevented Poland from announcing
official results of the Sunday nationwide election of local
authorities.
TVN
Four strategic investors and many funds are interested in
purchasing a 51-percent stake in television TVN put up for sale,
Puls Biznesu reported citing a source close to the owners of
TVN.
Separately, the chief executive of TVN, Marcus Tellenbach,
told Forbes magazine that TVN plans to have an EBITDA of 630
million zlotys (187 million US dollar) in 2016 and afterwards to
increase it by 5 percent annually until 2019.
TAURON
Three companies from the renewable energy sector -
Polenerga, Enerco-INV Energy and In.ventus - have sent a letter
to the treasury minister saying that they may sue
state-controlled utility Tauron for damages, Puls Biznesu
reported.
COAL
U.S. investors have ridiculed plans of Polish
state-controlled coal groups Kompania Weglowa and JSW
of issuing eurobonds given the policy of the European Union
regarding coal, head of Kompania Weglowa Miroslaw Taras was
quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
CREDIT
Polish banks are set to extend the highest ever value of
consumer credit this year as lower interest rates and an
improvement on the labour market increased demand for such
loans, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
POLISH INVESTMENTS FOR DEVELOPMENT
Investment banker Michal Popiolek and deputy head of the
state industrial agency ARP Jerzy Gora have emerged as front
runners to take the post of chief executive of public investment
vehicle Polish Investments for Development, Puls Biznesu
reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
(1 US dollar = 3.3651 Polish zloty)