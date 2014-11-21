Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATES

Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said he still sees room for a rate cut to meet the Monetary Policy Council inflation target, The Wall Street Journal online edition reported on Thursday.

BANK BPH

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, France's Societe Generale and Credit Mutuel may be among the contenders for Polish mid-sized lender Bank BPH, put up for sale by General Electric, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

KGHM

British firm Darley Energy has lodged an appeal against Poland's decision to deny it a potash mining concession, alleging the government dragged out the bidding process in such a way that the permit went instead to Polish mining giant KGHM.

ROVESE

Polish billionaire Michal Solowow told daily Parkiet that he wants to Poland's largest bathroom tile maker Rovese de-list from the bourse to lend its management more flexibility in the face of problems in the group's business in the East.

