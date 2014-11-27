Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
MINING, PRIVATISATION
Poland will not use public funds to prop up ailing miners
such as state-run Kompania Weglowa, currently struggling with
low coal prices, treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski was
quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
Karpinski also said that privatisation will bring in around
30 percent of the planned 3.7 billion zlotys ($1.1 billion) this
year, adding that in the next three years privatisation income
will stand at around 1 billion zlotys a year.
BANCO SANTANDER
The euro zone's biggest lender, Spain's Santander, will list
its shares at the Warsaw bourse from Dec. 3, Parkiet
daily reported, saying one share will cost around 30 zlotys
($9).
Santander, majority owner of Polish lender BZ WBK,
agreed to list its shares at the bourse following BZ WBK's
purchase of Kredyt Bank from Belgian financial group KBC
.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia may lay off several
hundred of its 1,800 employees, and lower wages for others as a
part of its restructing plan, daily Parkiet reported, citing
unnamed sources.
ORANGE
Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska will bring
down the cost of debt servicing down to 100 million zlotys
($29.9 million) next year, the company's board member Maciej
Nowohonski told Rzeczpospolita daily.
HAWE
Poland's state investment vehicle PIR will not co-fund
telecoms firm Hawe's project of building a countrywide
fiberoptics network until 2020, Puls Biznesu daily reported
citing Telko.in website.
PIR had expressed a preliminary interest in the 560 million
zlotys ($167.5 million) project, provisionally assigning to it
123 million zlotys in funding.
