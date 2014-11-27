Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MINING, PRIVATISATION

Poland will not use public funds to prop up ailing miners such as state-run Kompania Weglowa, currently struggling with low coal prices, treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

Karpinski also said that privatisation will bring in around 30 percent of the planned 3.7 billion zlotys ($1.1 billion) this year, adding that in the next three years privatisation income will stand at around 1 billion zlotys a year.

BANCO SANTANDER

The euro zone's biggest lender, Spain's Santander, will list its shares at the Warsaw bourse from Dec. 3, Parkiet daily reported, saying one share will cost around 30 zlotys ($9).

Santander, majority owner of Polish lender BZ WBK, agreed to list its shares at the bourse following BZ WBK's purchase of Kredyt Bank from Belgian financial group KBC .

NETIA

Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia may lay off several hundred of its 1,800 employees, and lower wages for others as a part of its restructing plan, daily Parkiet reported, citing unnamed sources.

ORANGE

Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska will bring down the cost of debt servicing down to 100 million zlotys ($29.9 million) next year, the company's board member Maciej Nowohonski told Rzeczpospolita daily.

HAWE

Poland's state investment vehicle PIR will not co-fund telecoms firm Hawe's project of building a countrywide fiberoptics network until 2020, Puls Biznesu daily reported citing Telko.in website.

PIR had expressed a preliminary interest in the 560 million zlotys ($167.5 million) project, provisionally assigning to it 123 million zlotys in funding.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

(1 US dollar = 3.3426 Polish zloty) (Editing by Toby Chopra)