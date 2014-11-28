Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
Q3 GDP DATA
The statistics office will publish preliminary third-quarter
GDP data at 0900 GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY
The ministry of finance is expected to publish its monthly
treasury debt supply plan for December at about 1400 GMT.
CPI EXPECTATIONS
The central bank will publish November inflation
expectations at 1300 GMT.
TAXES
Polish finance minister Mateusz Szczurek told Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna he would like to change the tax system to make it
more progressive, but that any changes in taxes would be
possible only after a 2015 general election.
SANTANDER
The euro zone's biggest bank Banco Santander will make its
debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Dec. 3, Santander said in
a statement. The Spanish lender has committed to dual listing in
Warsaw to promote the Polish market and increase its liquidity.
LIVECHAT SOFTWARE
Polish internet communications producer LiveChat Software
plans to debut on the Nasdaq market in 2-3 years time, its Chief
Executive Officer was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily.
CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR
Polish central bank governor Marek Belka was hospitalized on
Thursday due to a viral infection, but will probably take part
in next week's rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Policy
Council, according to Fakt tabloid.
