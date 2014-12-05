Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish November foreign exchange reserves data at 1300 GMT.

ZLOTY

The Polish zloty is likely to stay at the present level against the euro in coming weeks, ending the year at 4.16 versus the common currency, according to a poll conducted by Puls Biznesu daily among analysts.

CCC

Polish shoe retailer CCC wants to increase its sales by 30 percent in 2015, thanks to new shops openings, the company deputy head was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily.

In the first 11 months of the year company's turnover rose 22 percent year on year to 1.78 billion zlotys ($530.2 million).

