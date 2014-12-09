Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
NETIA
Telecommunications company Netia may present its plans for
reducing employment this week, Parkiet daily reported citing
unnamed sources. Parkiet said Netia could lay off 300 employees.
TV ADS MARKETS
The market for television advertisement will likely grow by
3 percent in 2014 and by 3.4 percent in 2015, Rzeczpospolita
daily reported citing forecasts from media house
ZenithOptimedia.
CENTRAL BANK
A Polish central bank rate-setter accused his colleagues on
Monday of censoring him, laying bare bitter divisions inside the
bank that some in the market say harm its ability to set
monetary policy in eastern Europe's biggest economy.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX