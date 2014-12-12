Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Polish central bank will release money supply data at 1300.
CREDIT UNIONS
Polish regulator KNF warns that it may submit a motion for
bankruptcy of one of the biggest credit unions, SKOK Wolomin,
that has gathered deposits worth 2.7 billion zlotys ($802
million), according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
TVN
Time Warner, Discovery, 21 Century Fox and Ringier Axel
Springer and private equity funds are interested in buying a
controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, according to Puls
Biznesu daily.
($1 = 3.3674 zlotys)
