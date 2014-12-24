Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ZLOTY

Polish zloty lost 0.9 percent in thin trade on Tuesday after statistics office published weaker-than-expected retail sales data for November. Zloty reached almost 4.3 versus euro, the lowest in 16 months, according to Reuters data.

PGE

Poland's biggest energy firm, PGE, has cancelled a contract with Australian company WorleyParsons, that was to advise it on the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant, delaying the project, according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

FRESENIUS

German medical firm Fresenius will hire 250-300 people in its accounting and financial centre in Wroclaw, Western Poland, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

PKO BP

Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP, will open a branch in Frankfurt to finance its clients abroad. It also plans to take similar steps in Slovakia, Czech Republic and Great Britain, according to Puls Biznesu.

ORANGE POLSKA

The head of Poland's biggest telco Orange Polska, Bruno Duthoit, said 2015 will bring another fall in the value of the telecommunication market in Poland, Parkiet daily reported.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)