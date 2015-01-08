Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GAS

Polish gas network operator Gaz-System wants to build a connection enabling it to send liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Poland to the Czech Republic and Slovakia by 2019, Gaz-System's chief executive Jan Chadam told Rzeczpospolita daily.

Poland has a good chance to become Central and Eastern Europe's gas hub if it expands its pipeline network, he added.

EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested around 600 million euros in Poland in 2014, with levels of investment likely to reach up to 700 million euros this year, the bank's managing director in Poland told Rzeczpospolita daily.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's central bank will post several billion zlotys of profit this year on its currency reserves, 95 percent of which will be paid into the country's budget, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

BUDGET DEFICIT

Poland's deficit in 2014 will stand at 29.5 billion zlotys ($8.12 billion), around 18 billion zlotys less than originally assumed, daily Puls Biznesu reported citing unnamed sources.

POLISH BONDS

The yields on Poland's benchmark 10-year bonds fell to their historical lows on Wednesday, following a strengthening of the U.S. and European bond market prompted by low oil prices, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

LOT

Poland's state-owned airline carrier LOT was named by website AirlineRatings as one on the safest airlines in the world, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

