Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GAS
Polish gas network operator Gaz-System wants to build a
connection enabling it to send liquefied natural gas (LNG) from
Poland to the Czech Republic and Slovakia by 2019, Gaz-System's
chief executive Jan Chadam told Rzeczpospolita daily.
Poland has a good chance to become Central and Eastern
Europe's gas hub if it expands its pipeline network, he added.
EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
invested around 600 million euros in Poland in 2014, with levels
of investment likely to reach up to 700 million euros this year,
the bank's managing director in Poland told Rzeczpospolita
daily.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's central bank will post several billion zlotys of
profit this year on its currency reserves, 95 percent of which
will be paid into the country's budget, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily reported.
BUDGET DEFICIT
Poland's deficit in 2014 will stand at 29.5 billion zlotys
($8.12 billion), around 18 billion zlotys less than originally
assumed, daily Puls Biznesu reported citing unnamed sources.
POLISH BONDS
The yields on Poland's benchmark 10-year bonds fell to their
historical lows on Wednesday, following a strengthening of the
U.S. and European bond market prompted by low oil prices, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
LOT
Poland's state-owned airline carrier LOT was named by
website AirlineRatings as one on the safest airlines in the
world, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.6324 zlotys)