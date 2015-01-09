Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ENERGY AND MINING

The Polish government would like to see a consolidation of the country's energy sector in order to boost its investment potential, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz, in her interview published by daily Gazeta Wyborcza on Friday, added that energy companies will be partners for a new entity, to be forged from the coal mines transferred from ailing coal producer Kompania Weglowa.

According to Rzeczpospolita daily, Kompania's four mines, which are to be phased out due to poor results, may be bought by private investors.

IMF LINE

Poland wants to reduce its open credit line at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to around $25 billion from the current $34 billion, daily Puls Biznesu quoted an unnamed source from the Finance Ministry as saying.

BANCO SANTANDER

Polish regulator KNF asked the Warsaw bourse to freeze trade on Spain's Banco Santander, taking cue from the lender's home market in Madrid on news the bank wants to raise capital and cut dividend.

NETIA

Poland's No.2 telecoms operator received 81.5 million zlotys ($22.4 million) in tax returns for 2003, the company said on Thursday.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6311 zlotys)