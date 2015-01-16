Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
SWISS FRANC
Poland's finance minister said on Thursday he called a
meeting for Tuesday with the central bank's governor and heads
of Polish commercial banks with large portfolios of mortgages
denominated in Swiss francs following the surge in the franc,
saying that the discussion could touch on actions related to the
foreign exchange market.
Polish lenders may take the biggest hit in central Europe
from the Swiss National Bank's sudden move to scrap its cap on
the franc on Thursday, after Hungary forced lenders late last
year to convert their mortgages in francs into
forints.
PARTY POLL
Support for Poland's governing Civic Platform party fell 3
percentage points to 40 percent of voters in January, according
to pollster CBOS. The right-wing alliance created by its arch
rival Law and Justice enjoys the support of 29 percent.
LOTOS
Poland's No.2 refiner Grupa Lotos plans to increase the
number of its petrol stations to 470 by year-end from 441 at the
end of 2014, the company said in a statement. Lotos wants to
increase its share in this market to 10 percent.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz plans to
increase salaries by 1.5 percent this year, while unions expect
a 3 percent rise.
PKP
Polish state railways PKP, the biggest investor in Poland,
spent 8.5 billion zlotys ($2.29 billion) on investments in the
first 11 months of 2014, its head told Polska daily. The
company's 2012-2015 investment programme is worth 33 billion.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Shareholders at Poland's largest media group meet to decide
on Cyfrowy's plan to issue up to 1 billion zlotys in debt.
DATA
Poland's central bank is to publish its core inflation data
for December.
