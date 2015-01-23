Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKN ORLEN

Poland's largest oil company surpised on Friday with a 1.22 billion zloty ($325 million) net loss in the fourth quarter caused by a slump in oil reserves value and higher financial costs.

PKN added it saw its 2015 investment spending unchanged year on year at 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.01 billion), mainly on development in its core business.

TOTAL

The French oil and gas group plans to open 100 gas stations in Poland in the next two years, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the company's local chief Thibaud de Lisle.

COAL MINING

Poland's state-owned coal trader Weglokoks is looking to complete a takeover of six mines from the struggling coal miner Kompania Weglowa in February, Weglokoks's chief executive Jerzy Podsiadlo told state press agency PAP.

Following restructuring, all of the six mines should become profitable by the end of 2015, assuming that coal prices stay at their current levels, Podsiadlo added.

NWR

Eastern Europe-focused miner New World Resources (NWR) said it was exploring ways to fund a revival plan for its Polish Debiensko coal mine, a project it had previously deemed uneconomic and shelved.

OIL

The planned oil pipeline from Odessa to Brody may be used to transport oil to Ukraine, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

