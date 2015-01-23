Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PKN ORLEN
Poland's largest oil company surpised on Friday with a 1.22
billion zloty ($325 million) net loss in the fourth quarter
caused by a slump in oil reserves value and higher financial
costs.
PKN added it saw its 2015 investment spending unchanged year
on year at 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.01 billion), mainly on
development in its core business.
TOTAL
The French oil and gas group plans to open 100 gas stations
in Poland in the next two years, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the
company's local chief Thibaud de Lisle.
COAL MINING
Poland's state-owned coal trader Weglokoks is looking to
complete a takeover of six mines from the struggling coal miner
Kompania Weglowa in February, Weglokoks's chief executive Jerzy
Podsiadlo told state press agency PAP.
Following restructuring, all of the six mines should become
profitable by the end of 2015, assuming that coal prices stay at
their current levels, Podsiadlo added.
NWR
Eastern Europe-focused miner New World Resources (NWR) said
it was exploring ways to fund a revival plan for its Polish
Debiensko coal mine, a project it had previously deemed
uneconomic and shelved.
OIL
The planned oil pipeline from Odessa to Brody may be used to
transport oil to Ukraine, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX