Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

SWISS FRANC

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski holds a press conference on his proposals concerning solutions for Swiss franc loan holders.

Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank and BCP Millennium's Bank Millennium may offer clients with Swiss franc mortgages a transfer of their loan to a new apartment, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer said on Tuesday it was in talks on buying further copper deposits abroad as low copper prices were favourable for such transactions.

The miner, faced with a strike at its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda, added it had contingency plans to maintain low-level production if planned talks with labour representatives fail to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions.

KGHM expects its core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), to reach 9 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion) in 2020.

ENERGY CONSOLIDATION

Some investment funds, which are minority shareholders in Polish state-controlled energy companies, opppose goverment plans to consolidate the sector and may block the process, daily Parkiet reported.

JSW

Europe's largest coking coal miner, Polish state-controlled JSW, may transfer its ailing mines to a new company for restructuring, JSW chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

Polish president Bronislaw Komorowski can win his second term in this year's elections in the first round with a 52-percent backing, a TNS Polska poll for Wiadomosci news showed. The opposition party's candidate, Andrzej Duda, has 12 percent.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7217 zlotys)