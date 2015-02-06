Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday.
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TVN
The Polish broadcaster, in the process of being sold by its
owners, slightly beat market expectations with a 12-percent rise
in its fourth-quarter net profit, as the recovering advertising
market boosted the group's sales, it said on Friday.
TVN reiterated it expects its 2015 adjusted core profit
EBITDA at around 590 million zlotys ($162.4 million), after the
group beat its own estimates last year.
SWISS FRANC
Polish financial watchdog will on Friday meet with banks
operating in Poland to discuss their dividend payouts from 2014
profits in the light of Swiss franc strengthenig and its impact
on the quality of loans portfolio, daily Rzeczpospolita said.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish January foreign exchange
reserves data at 1300 GMT.
PKOBP
Polish biggest lender plans to target the country's biggest
food producers and farmers with its new credit offer, aiming at
a double-digit market share in this segment in three years, Puls
Biznesu daily quoted PKO CEO Zbigniew Jagiello.
EUROLOT
Polish treasury ministry will liquidate its regional airline
Eurolot, and transfer its leased planes to the country's flag
carrier Lot, as it does not see a possibility for
Eurolot to be profitable, Puls Biznesu reported.
LOCKHEED MARTIN
Poland may review its decision to drop Lockheed Martin
Corp's MEADS system from its $5 billion missile defence tender,
a senior source at the Polish Ministry of Defence said.
