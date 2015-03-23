(Fixes reference to lender PKO BP from PKP BP)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ENERGA
Poland's No. 4 utility Energa chief executive told Parkiet
daily that consolidating the power industry makes sense from the
point of view of the firm's shareholders.
Investing in Poland's troubled coal mines though would be a
surprise for the market, he added.
Energa, which paid a higher-than-planned dividend for 2014,
also said that in case of the 2015 payout, the reference point
should be its dividend policy rather than this year's dividend
level.
SWISS FRANC
Polish central bank head Marek Belka said on Monday in
Gazeta Wyborcza daily that solutions for the troubled Swiss
franc mortgage holders cannot involve using public funds.
Poland's financial market watchdog may decide on Tuesday on
increasing the banks' capital burden related to Swiss franc
loans, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
LNG TERMINAL
The Italian Saipem, which runs the consortium building the
Polish LNG terminal at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie, demands
increase in payments for the works and lifting the fines for
delays, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecom Netia has asked Polish state railways
PKP to allow it to run another due diligence at PKP's telecom
arm TK Telekom, Parkiet daily said, quoting its sources.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest lender PKO BP may in the coming days sell
its shares in a smaller rival Bank Pocztowy, which will be
heading for an IPO on the Warsaw bourse, Puls Biznesu daily
reported quoting its sources.
