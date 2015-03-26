Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
BOND TENDER
The ministry of finance will hold a bond switch tender on
Thursday.
DEFLATION
Polish central bank member Andrzej Rzonca said consumer
prices likely bottomed-out in February and March, but added that
the country will not see a permanent end of deflation until the
end of the year.
KGHM
Polish copper miner has shut its Sierra Gorda copper
operations in northern Chile due to heavy rain and fog, but
hopes to restart them soon, a company spokeswoman said.
BANK MILLENNIUM
Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, has launched
an accelerated placement of up to 15.41 percent of the share
capital of its Polish unit, Bank Millennium, it said on
Wednesday.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecom can afford takeovers worth 1.5-2
billion zlotys ($404-538 million), Netia's departing chief
executive told Parkiet daily.
Merging with Poland's No.4 telecom operator Play is an
interesting idea, he also said. Talking about hosting company
Home.pl, currently for sale, he said it was a very interesting
asset, and Netia would look into it.
