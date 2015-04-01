Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
IDEA BANK IPO-IDEB.WA
Polish lender Idea Bank said it will publish the initial
public offering price on Wednesday, postponing the deadline by
one day.
Demand in the shares offering is weak and offers are
hovering around the lower end of the price range of 24-32 zlotys
($6-8) per share, market sources said on Tuesday.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest bank has been asked by the financial
regulator not to decide on its 2014 dividend until it imposes
extra capital requirements, PKO said on Tuesday.
BONDS
Poland plans to offer bonds worth 20.0-28.0 billion zlotys
($5.3-$7.4 billion) at five to six regular tenders in the second
quarter of 2015, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
GPW
Warsaw bourse expects this year a few initial public
offerings (IPO) worth "several hundred million zlotys" each,
Parkiet daily quoted the company's deputy CEO as saying.
AGORA
Polish Agora, owner of the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, said on
Wednesday it plans to buy back up to 2.23 percent of shares
offering 12 zlotys each.
