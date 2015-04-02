Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FX MORTGAGES

Poland's central bank governor has criticised a regulator's proposal to allow holders of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs to convert the debt at the historical exchange rate saying it would be "fatal" for lenders.

IDEA BANK IPO IPO-IDEB.WA

Getin Holding, the main shareholder in Poland's Idea Bank, said on Wednesday it decided not to sell existing shares in the bank's initial public offering and that it would buy new shares.

Idea Bank said it set its initial public offering price at 24.0 zlotys ($6) per share, valuing the offer at 480 million zlotys.

TK TELEKOM

Poland's No. 2 telecom Netia is the frontrunner in a race to buy Polish state railway PKP telecom arm TK Telekom, daily Rzeczpospolita reported citing unnamed sources.

GRUPA AZOTY

Polish chemical group Azoty does not rule out selling one of its production units in Kedzierzyn-Kozle, south-western Poland, as it is proving unprofitable, daily Parkiet reported citing the company's spokesman.

