Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEFICIT

Poland has notified the European Union's statistics office Eurostat that the country's fiscal deficit for 2014 was at 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, said a source who saw the document.

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank will publish March foreign exchange reserves data at 1200 GMT.

SUPPLY FOR AUCTION

The finance ministry is expected to publish supply details for the Thursday bond auction at 1300 GMT.

ELEMENTAL HOLDING

Polish firm Elemental Holding is holding talks with household goods producer Gorenje on purchasing a majority stake in Gorenje's unit, the Slovenia-based Gorenje Surovina, Elemental's deputy chief executive told Rzeczpospolita daily.

