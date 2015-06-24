Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistics office will publish unemployment data for May at 0800 GMT.

TVN

U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), which earlier this year agreed to buy a majority stake in broadcaster TVN, wants to call on other shareholders to sell the remaining shares all at once, SNI's development director Joseph NeCastro told daily Parkiet.

BANKING TAX

Poland's main opposition party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party which is leading in pre-election polls, wants local banks to pay a 0.39 percent tax on their assets, which may yield 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) annually, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

POLLS

PiS leads the latest poll before the October parliamentary elections with a 33-percent backing, followed by the now ruling Civic Platform (PO) at 23 percent, and the movement of rock-star Pawel Kukiz, backed by 19 percent of voters.

According to the poll by pollster Millward Brown for broadcaster TVN, two more parties would make it to parliament - economist Ryszard Petru's NowoczesnaPL, on 8 percent, and junior ruling coalition partner PSL, on 5 percent.

