Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

Markit and HSBC will publish Poland's manufacturing PMI index at 0700 GMT.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland approved a plan on Tuesday for its largest chemicals maker, Grupa Azoty, to develop a coal gasification project that would help increase local demand for coal by 1 million to 2 million tonnes annually.

KGHM

The chief executive of copper miner KGHM, Herbert Wirth, told Parkiet daily that the company plans to start commercial extraction of copper from its Victoria project in Canada in 2020-2021.

Wirth added that KGHM could consider buying new deposits in 2018 at the earliest.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Bogdanka expects 2016 sales to remain at similar levels to this year, with prices under pressure as state-run rival Kompania Weglowa floods the market with cheap coal, the company's chief executive said.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Global private equity fund CVC and Poland's fourth-largest power firm Energa have submitted the highest offers to buy PKP Energetyka, a utility arm of Polish state rail company PKP, sources close to the transaction said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

