Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FX MORTGAGES

Poland's main opposition Law and Justice party will move quickly to make banks foot the bill for fixing the country's Swiss franc mortgage problem if it wins elections in October, the party's candidate for prime minister told Reuters.

NASPERS

The media group, South Africa's biggest company by value, plans to sell its Polish online and mobile payment services arm PayU, with the unit's value seen at up to 200 million zlotys ($53 million), daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

PKP CARGO

The Polish freight group, Europe's No.2 cargo company, plans to invest 11.5 million zlotys to build its own wagon construction line in cooperation with U.S. Greenbrier, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

ENTER AIR IPO

Poland's biggest holiday charter line Enter Air has extended book-building in its initial public offering by one week to July 8, citing turbulence on the financial markets triggered by the Greek crisis, the company said on Wednesday.

AMAZON

Some workers in Amazon's warehouse near a Western Polish city of Poznan decided to slow down their work and others refused to work an hour longer last week, which unions claim was to express their support for the strike among Amazon workers in Germany, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said.

