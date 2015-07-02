Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
FX MORTGAGES
Poland's main opposition Law and Justice party will move
quickly to make banks foot the bill for fixing the country's
Swiss franc mortgage problem if it wins elections in October,
the party's candidate for prime minister told Reuters.
NASPERS
The media group, South Africa's biggest company by value,
plans to sell its Polish online and mobile payment services arm
PayU, with the unit's value seen at up to 200 million zlotys
($53 million), daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
PKP CARGO
The Polish freight group, Europe's No.2 cargo company, plans
to invest 11.5 million zlotys to build its own wagon
construction line in cooperation with U.S. Greenbrier,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
ENTER AIR IPO
Poland's biggest holiday charter line Enter Air has extended
book-building in its initial public offering by one week to July
8, citing turbulence on the financial markets triggered by the
Greek crisis, the company said on Wednesday.
AMAZON
Some workers in Amazon's warehouse near a Western Polish
city of Poznan decided to slow down their work and others
refused to work an hour longer last week, which unions claim was
to express their support for the strike among Amazon workers in
Germany, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said.
