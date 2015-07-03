Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOTOS
Poland's refiner Lotos is unlikely to again consider selling
its railway freight unit Lotos Kolej and is analysing other
options, Parkiet daily said.
SALE OF BLUE-CHIP STAKES
Poland does not plan a rapid sale of shares of insurer PZU
, bank PKO BP or utility PGE to
finance the state investment project Polskie Inwestycje, Deputy
Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said in a statement.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat says it launched on Thursday a bond
issue worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($265.06 million).
