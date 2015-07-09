Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
SWISS-FRANC LOANS
Poland's ruling party said on Wednesday it wants to make
banks compensate people who took out Swiss franc mortgages, at a
cost of about $2.35 billion over five years, a proposal that
pushed bank share prices close to a two-year low.
CENTRAL BANK/RATES
The Polish central bank is prepared to tackle any fallout
from developments in Greece and Poland's direct exposure is
minimal, governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's central bank should actively boost preferential
credit action for small and medium companies, main opposition
party Law and Justice's (PiS) candidate for Prime Minister said
in an interview published on Thursday.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
Poland has enlisted some of its biggest state-run power
firms to help rescue coal miner Kompania Weglowa via a special
fund which will become a shareholder in the company, Treasury
Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Wednesday.
ENTER AIR
Poland's biggest holiday charter airline, Enter Air, has
suspended its initial public offering due to weak market
conditions, two sources familiar with the transaction told
Reuters on Wednesday.
LOT
It will be worth trying to float Polish flagship airlines
LOT on the Warsaw bourse, Gazeta Wyborcza quoted the carrier's
chief executive as saying. He added that the company is getting
prepared for various scenarios, to be ready to be either taken
over or floated.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Global private equity fund CVC, which entered exclusive
talks to buy PKP Energetyka, the utility arm of Poland's
railways, could cooperate with a local partner after the deal is
closed, daily Puls Biznesu quoted a CVC representative as
saying.
Polish railway PKP could still go back to negotiations over
the sale with investors other than the CVC fund, Parkiet daily
quoted PKP board mamber as saying.
The newspaper said that the ministry of infrastructure and
development, which oversees PKP, was not aware of PKP's decision
to select CVC for the final talks.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX