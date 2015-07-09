Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

SWISS-FRANC LOANS

Poland's ruling party said on Wednesday it wants to make banks compensate people who took out Swiss franc mortgages, at a cost of about $2.35 billion over five years, a proposal that pushed bank share prices close to a two-year low.

CENTRAL BANK/RATES

The Polish central bank is prepared to tackle any fallout from developments in Greece and Poland's direct exposure is minimal, governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's central bank should actively boost preferential credit action for small and medium companies, main opposition party Law and Justice's (PiS) candidate for Prime Minister said in an interview published on Thursday.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Poland has enlisted some of its biggest state-run power firms to help rescue coal miner Kompania Weglowa via a special fund which will become a shareholder in the company, Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Wednesday.

ENTER AIR

Poland's biggest holiday charter airline, Enter Air, has suspended its initial public offering due to weak market conditions, two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

LOT

It will be worth trying to float Polish flagship airlines LOT on the Warsaw bourse, Gazeta Wyborcza quoted the carrier's chief executive as saying. He added that the company is getting prepared for various scenarios, to be ready to be either taken over or floated.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Global private equity fund CVC, which entered exclusive talks to buy PKP Energetyka, the utility arm of Poland's railways, could cooperate with a local partner after the deal is closed, daily Puls Biznesu quoted a CVC representative as saying.

Polish railway PKP could still go back to negotiations over the sale with investors other than the CVC fund, Parkiet daily quoted PKP board mamber as saying.

The newspaper said that the ministry of infrastructure and development, which oversees PKP, was not aware of PKP's decision to select CVC for the final talks.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

