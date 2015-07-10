Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
MORTGAGES
The value of non-performing loans (NPL) in Polish banks'
mortgage portfolios rose to 1.8 billion zlotys ($473.96 million)
or 17.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, according to
regulator KNF's data quoted by Puls Biznesu daily.
The value of Swiss franc-denominated NPLs rose by 2
percentage points quarter-on-quarter.
GAS
Poland's new treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski said that
he would propose solutions that will increase competitiveness in
the gas market, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.
KUKIZ
Pawel Kukiz, ex-rock star and leader of the anti-systemic
movement Ruch Kukiza that comes third in opinion polls told
Rzeczpospolita daily, that he would like to see the banking tax
at least 10 times higher that the 0.39 percent rate proposed by
opposition party Law and Justice.
He also said that he is against introducing euro in Poland
and is opposed to the increase in retirement age.
HOME.PL
Germany's United Internet will pay 640 million zlotys for
Poland's No.1 hosting firm Home.pl, Puls Biznesu said.
SHALE GAS
Polish government has stopped working on a bill that was to
simplify procedures involved in searching for shale gas because
it sees no chance to approve the draft before October general
elections, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Przemyslaw Obloj, the head of CVC Capital Partners, which is
in exclusive talks with state railways PKP to buy the utility
arm PKP Energetyka, said he would see the company listed in
Warsaw in five years.
Obloj also told Parkiet daily that CVC was talking to
partners, who potentially could become minority shareholders in
PKP Energetyka.
KATOWICKI HOLDING WEGLOWY
Miner Katowicki Holding Weglowy's net loss might have
amounted to about 115 million zlotys in the first half of the
year, much more than planned, because of the weaker demand for
coal, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.
ENTER AIR
The largest charter airline in Poland, Enter Air, has
confermed it decided to suspend its share offering, Grzegorz
Polaniecki, Enter Air board member told Parkiet daily.
